The simple money advice Queer Eye's Karamo Brown gives his sons

As one of the stars of "Queer Eye," Karamo Brown is accustomed to giving advice.

"There is no need to fear your tomorrow," he told the Chaffey College Class of 2019 during his commencement address, "because you believe in the person you are today."

As the hit Netflix show's resident life coach and counselor, Brown leverages his experience as a licensed psychotherapist and social worker to help the show's guests make healthy decisions about their emotional and professional lives.

But Brown, who lives in L.A. with his two sons and his fiance, Ian, doles out wisdom at home, too — especially when it comes to personal finance.

"What I say to my sons is 'credit cards are not free money,'" he tells CNBC Make It. "Sometimes, when you're younger you think, 'Oh, this is free money for me to do what I want to do with it. I know I need to pay it back, but I have time.'"