10 best places to vacation around the world, according to U.S. News & World Report

The world's best place to vacation is Paris, France, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Vacation Destinations ranking.

"Paris has something for everyone," Erin Shields, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, tells CNBC Make It. Shields says the city, which also topped the list last year, consistently ranks high due to its "incredible monuments, museums and shopping, excellent restaurants and bars, beautiful architecture and ample lodging options at various price points. Plus it's easy to navigate." It's a place you can return to time and time again and discover something new, Shields says.