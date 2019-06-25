10 best places to vacation around the world, according to U.S. News & World Report

The world's best place to vacation is Paris, France, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Vacation Destinations ranking.
"Paris has something for everyone," Erin Shields, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, tells CNBC Make It. Shields says the city, which also topped the list last year, consistently ranks high due to its "incredible monuments, museums and shopping, excellent restaurants and bars, beautiful architecture and ample lodging options at various price points. Plus it's easy to navigate." It's a place you can return to time and time again and discover something new, Shields says.
Here are the world's top 10 places to vacation for 2019-20, according to U.S. News & World Report.
10. Yosemite National Park, California
9. Grand Canyon, Arizona
8. Phuket, Thailand
7. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
6. Maui, Hawaii
5. London, England
4. Tahiti, French Polynesia
3. Rome, Italy
2. South Island, New Zealand
1. Paris, France
South Island, New Zealand, jumped from No. 6 in 2018 to No. 2 for 2019, according to U.S. News, and Bora Bora is new on the top 10 list at No. 7.
"Destinations with beautiful landscapes" did well this year, Shields points out. "People want to spend their vacation time outdoors, whether it's relaxing on a beach or exploring Mother Nature (and often posting about it on social media)."
Another trend the rankings revealed is that more travelers are booking vacations with wellness, natural beauty and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, as well as affordability, says Shields.
"The South Island, New Zealand is a prime example of a destination that embodies all of these," she says. "Though expensive to fly to, once there, vacationers will find a variety of affordable accommodations and a favorable exchange rate, plus incredible scenery." Popular free activities include stargazing, wildlife viewing, wine tasting and hiking, according to Shields.
For its methodology, U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than 700 destinations, combining travelers' opinions with editor and expert analysis, Shields tells CNBC Make It. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, "from sights, culture and food" to "value, adventure and nightlife," Shields says, with a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.
U.S. News & World Report's full top 30 list can be found here.
