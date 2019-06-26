Hong Kong named the most expensive city in the world for expats

Eight of the 10 most expensive cities were in Asia. Hong Kong was placed top for 2019 for a second consecutive year, with Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul and Zurich rounding out the top five.

Research published Wednesday by HR consultancy Mercer compared the cost of more than 200 items in 209 cities around the world.

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world for people working abroad, new research has found, with Asian cities continuing to dominate as the priciest locations for expats.

10 most expensive cities for expats

At the other end of the scale, the least expensive cities for expats this year are Tunis in Tunisia, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Karachi in Pakistan, according to the research.

10 cheapest cities for expats

Tunis, Tunisia Tashkent, Uzbekistan Karachi, Pakistan Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Windhoek, Namibia Banjul, Gambia Islamabad, Pakistan Tbilisi, Georgia Skopje, Macedonia Managua, Nicaragua

According to Mercer, Asia's dominance of the top 10 was largely due to strong housing markets.

High demand and short supply have driven property prices in Hong Kong to "unaffordable" levels in recent years, with the territory planning to build an $80 billion artificial island to help fix the crisis. The report's authors also noted that Hong Kong's currency was pegged to the U.S. dollar, which drove up the cost of living locally.

The items analyzed in the report ranged from alcohol, clothing and food to entertainment and housing.

A regular Big Mac meal from McDonald's was most expensive in Zurich, Switzerland, with a cost of almost $15. Hong Kong was the most expensive location when it came to buying gasoline or a cup of coffee in a "fashionable cafe," while Londoners paid the most for movie tickets.

The report also analyzed how living costs have changed in recent years.

In eight of the 17 Chinese cities surveyed, the price of an international brand of beer increased between 2014 and 2019, which the report's authors linked to the country's rapid economic growth.

A night out in China — which covered two movie tickets, two steak dinners and two coffees — rose from $136 in 2009 to $163 in 2019, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in Mexico City, the cost of a night out increased by more than 40% over the same period, with the research showing a date night would cost $90 in the Mexican capital this year.