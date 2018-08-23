'Unaffordable' Hong Kong home prices could fall by double digits

Hong Kong's high-flying residential property market is showing signs of serious strain, with home prices seen falling by double digits over the next 12 months as a mix of domestic and international factors slam the sector.

Property is a central to the economy of Hong Kong, a densely populated territory spread over numerous small and hilly islands and a narrow peninsula in southern China.

Hong Kong is perennially ranked as one of the world's most expensive real-estate sectors and is closely watched along with the local stock market as an indicator of the health of the broader economy.

But after years of steady increases, prices are set for a sharp decline with sentiment on a knife-edge, according to investment group CLSA.