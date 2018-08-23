New US tariffs kick in on $16 billion of Chinese goods 

A new round of U.S. tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports has kicked in, even as officials from the world's two largest economies meet for negotiations in Washington, with no easy compromise from the talks expected.

At 12.01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, the U.S. began collecting additional 25 percent duties on 279 Chinese import product categories identified by U.S. Trade Representative. Key products that will be hit by the duties include semiconductors, chemicals, plastics, motorbikes and electric scooters.

The tariffs — which are coming on the back of $34 billion worth of Chinese goods that were implemented in July — have spurred U.S. importers to place additional orders to be shipped and delivered ahead.

That has already contributed to higher ocean and air freight rates, and elevated warehousing costs in the U.S., said Henry Ko, managing director for Flexport, a U.S.-based freight forwarding company. Overall, the entire supply chain will incur additional costs, added Ko.

"If trade war actually continues, prices for products across many industries will increase," Ko told CNBC.

China has vowed to retaliate with new tariffs on $16 billion worth of additional imports from the U.S. including fuel, steel products, autos and medical equipment.