Ellen DeGeneres is selling her $24 million California beach house flip—take a look inside

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife and actress Portia de Rossi are selling an oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, California, for $24 million. The couple flipped the house after purchasing it for $18.6 million less than two years ago, according to Architectural Digest.
DeGeneres is known as a house flipper, according to People, and has bought over 12 houses in 20 years.
Take a look at the estate.
The 6,862-square-foot estate sits on 1.13 acres, including 77 feet of beachfront property, according to the listing, and Carpinteria, a small beach town, is 11 miles east of Santa Barbara.
The main house has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a living room that has floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to a deck. There are views of the Pacific Ocean.
The kitchen opens to an outdoor patio.
The master bedroom has a fireplace and a private patio with views of the beach.
The master bathroom has a bathtub and floor-to-ceiling glass walls, also with ocean views.
The house has multiple decks, including one off the living room.
There is a private rooftop deck with fireplace.
The main house has an outdoor courtyard.
There is also a one-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the estate. Its living room has a fireplace and door that leads to a private tennis court.
The beach is easily accessible from the house.
The house comes with an indoor gym and an outdoor tennis court.
Ellen DeGeneres was worth $275 million in 2018 according to Forbes, and she was the 15th highest paid celebrity that year.
Don't miss:
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion is for sale for $49 million—take a look
Kim Kardashian gave a tour of her home and there's a 130-inch TV that rises out of the floor — take a look
Inside Paul Manafort's NYC loft, which the feds are selling for $3.6 million
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!