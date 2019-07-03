Skip Navigation
Ellen DeGeneres is selling her $24 million California beach house flip—take a look inside

VIDEO1:0101:01
Inside Ellen DeGeneres' $24 million California beach house for sale
Life

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife and actress Portia de Rossi are selling an oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, California, for $24 million. The couple flipped the house after purchasing it for $18.6 million less than two years ago, according to Architectural Digest.

DeGeneres is known as a house flipper, according to People, and has bought over 12 houses in 20 years.

Take a look at the estate.

The 6,862-square-foot estate sits on 1.13 acres, including 77 feet of beachfront property, according to the listing, and Carpinteria, a small beach town, is 11 miles east of Santa Barbara.

Blake Bronstad

The main house has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a living room that has floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to a deck. There are views of the Pacific Ocean.

Blake Bronstad

The kitchen opens to an outdoor patio.

Blake Bronstad

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a private patio with views of the beach.

The master bathroom has a bathtub and floor-to-ceiling glass walls, also with ocean views.

Blake Bronstad

The house has multiple decks, including one off the living room.

Blake Bronstad

There is a private rooftop deck with fireplace.

Blake Bronstad

The main house has an outdoor courtyard.

Blake Bronstad

There is also a one-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the estate. Its living room has a fireplace and door that leads to a private tennis court.

Blake Bronstad

The beach is easily accessible from the house.

Blake Bronstad

The house comes with an indoor gym and an outdoor tennis court.

Blake Bronstad

Ellen DeGeneres was worth $275 million in 2018 according to Forbes, and she was the 15th highest paid celebrity that year. 

Life

