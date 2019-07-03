Ellen DeGeneres is selling her $24 million California beach house flip—take a look inside

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife and actress Portia de Rossi are selling an oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, California, for $24 million. The couple flipped the house after purchasing it for $18.6 million less than two years ago, according to Architectural Digest.

DeGeneres is known as a house flipper, according to People, and has bought over 12 houses in 20 years.

Take a look at the estate.

The 6,862-square-foot estate sits on 1.13 acres, including 77 feet of beachfront property, according to the listing, and Carpinteria, a small beach town, is 11 miles east of Santa Barbara.