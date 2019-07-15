How Amazon Prime Day came to be and its very first best-sellers

It may feel like it's always been a thing, but the first Amazon Prime Day was on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the site's launch in July 1995. Amazon promised a one-day sales event for the site's Prime subscribers that would be "one of the biggest deals extravaganzas in the world," according to then vice president of Amazon Prime, Greg Greeley. The first Prime Day included 24 hours of deals for shoppers in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Prime members ordered 34.4 million items during the event, which became the biggest sales day in Amazon's history, topping 2014's Black Friday, the company wrote in a blog post last month. Among the most popular sales items in the U.S. that first year was the Instant Pot 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, which sold 24,000 units (compared to just 182 the previous Wednesday), according to Amazon. (The following year, Amazon sold a whopping 215,000 Instant Pot cookers, helping to build the product's cult following. Last year, Instant Pot sold over 300,000 units over 36 hours for the 2018 Prime Day event.)

Instant Pot on sale on Prime Day 2019