Amazon says this Prime Day was its biggest shopping event ever with 100 million product sold

Amazon said Wednesday that this year's Prime Day was its "biggest in history" as Prime members purchased more than 100 million products during this year’s event.

The Seattle giant did not provide specifics, and added it had more sign-ups for Prime on July 16 than any previous day in Amazon history. Amazon uses the discount celebration to grab new members and promote its products and services.

The day was a boon for some of Amazon's own products, with some of its best sellers being the Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Echo Spot. Others included Instant Pot and LifeStraw Personal Water Filters.

Last year, Amazon said sales grew more than 60 percent during the event, breaking a record at the time and surpassing Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined. The company had also added "tens of millions of Prime members" to its platform — helping it surpass 100 million people for the first time earlier this year.

It was also the first Prime Day that Amazon owned Whole Foods, which has been touting its own deals throughout the week and offered shoppers $10 to spend on Amazon if they spent $10 on groceries. At Whole Foods Market, the best-selling deal was organic strawberries.

Industry analysts had been anticipating Amazon could ring up at least $3.6 billion in sales globally through midnight Tuesday.

A series of glitches on Amazon's website Monday around 3 p.m. ET stalled many users from purchasing items or searching deals right away. But an early report said Prime Day sales on Amazon's third-party marketplace were up nearly 90 percent during the first 12 hours of the event from a year ago. (In 2017, Prime Day kicked off at 9 p.m. ET.)

Amazon said late in the day Tuesday that small- and medium-sized businesses globally had already exceeded more than $1 billion in sales. (CNBC also this week reported on Amazon sellers who say they were unfairly suspended before Prime Day.)

Retailers competing with Amazon have also been trying to soak up some sales this week, offering their own deals events online. Target, which had a one-day sale running on its website, said Tuesday was the "highest single day of traffic and sales of 2018" online so far for the company.

Amazon shares hit a record high Wednesday morning, topping a market capitalization of $900 billion. Its stock had already been up about 80 percent from a year ago.

Best sellers worldwide were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot -- making this, with 12-hour early access to device deals, the biggest event ever for Amazon devices

Prime members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during this year's Prime Day event. Best-sellers worldwide were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot -- making this, with 12-hour early access to device deals, the biggest event ever for Amazon devices. For the first time, U.S. Prime members celebrated Prime Day with a week of savings at Whole Foods Market. Members saved millions of dollars at Whole Foods Market with Prime Day deals, of which the best-selling deal was organic strawberries. Small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon far exceeded $1 billion in sales this Prime Day.

"Prime Day offers us a unique opportunity to thank Prime members with our best deals," said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. "Extending Prime Day to a day and a half this year allowed us to further reward members with unbeatable deals, access to exclusive new products and unforgettable experiences that highlight the many benefits of a Prime membership. All of this was made possible because of our many valued associates -- the global team that continues to make Prime Day bigger and better."

-- A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries.

-- Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on July 16 than any previous day

in Amazon history.

-- Customers purchased millions of Fire TV devices on Amazon globally during

Prime Day.

-- Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Echo devices with screens, Echo

Show and Echo Spot.

-- Customers purchased more than five million items in each of the following categories: Toys, Beauty products, PCs and computer accessories, Apparel and Kitchen products. -- Prime Day was the best event ever for Amazon devices for kids, including Echo Dot Kids Edition, Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. -- July 16 was the best day ever for Fire TV devices and Kindle e-readers on Amazon globally.