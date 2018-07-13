It's war: Target, eBay and other retailers pile on deals to compete ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn't just about the deals on Amazon anymore.

In its fourth year, the annual shopping event is now drawing the attention of rivals eBay, Target, Kohl's, Macy's and more. It's great news for shoppers looking to save money next week but added pressure for those companies already losing market share to the e-commerce behemoth.

Coresight Research is estimating Prime Day 2018 sales should reach at minimum $3.4 billion globally, breaking another record. If that threshold is achieved, it will make July 17 the biggest shopping day ever for Amazon in terms of revenues, ahead of Cyber Monday 2017, said Coresight CEO and Founder Deborah Weinswig.

The fact that other retailers are starting to plan their own promotional events around Prime Day shows just how important the event has become for the industry. Amazon last year said a record "tens of millions of Prime members" rang up purchases during Prime Day. With so much traffic online, other companies can't afford to miss an opportunity to win some of those sales, especially as Amazon becomes a bigger and bigger threat.

PwC consumer markets lead Steve Barr said, "July has turned into a mini holiday shopping season" with all the activity piling on. It could one day surpass the shopping done around Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

In the U.S. alone, 76 percent of online shoppers are "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to visit Amazon during Prime Day this year. That's according to a March survey of roughly 1,000 respondents ages 18 and older, which was run by Digital Commerce 360.

Phillip Dengler, co-owner of the website BestBlackFriday.com, said his team is expecting at least 70 percent of comparable Prime Day prices to be better than those of Black Friday 2017.

Prime Day kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and runs 36 hours through Tuesday. Shoppers must be a Prime member to snag any of the deals. Memberships now cost $119 per year.