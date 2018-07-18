Target uses Prime Day to its advantage, logging its 'biggest online shopping day' so far this year

There were other winners on Prime Day this year besides Amazon.

Target said Wednesday morning that Tuesday proved to be "the highest single day of traffic and sales" on its website so far this year.

Although Prime Day was an event created by Amazon to celebrate its 20th anniversary several years ago, the marathon deals have become an annual event for the internet giant and other retailers have piled on with their own sales events. It's a welcome burst of shopping in an otherwise sluggish time of year. The volume of shoppers hunting for bargains on Prime Day now rivals that of more traditional shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Target was holding a special one-day sale in tandem with Prime Day, offering discounts on home furnishings, cookware, toys and Google products. The discount retailer was also giving shoppers who spent more than $100 on Target.com on July 17 a free six-month membership for same-day delivery via Shipt. A membership to the delivery service typically costs $99 for the year.

Target said that 90 percent of the orders placed online Tuesday will now be fulfilled from its stores, as the company has been working to bulk up its supply chain and get items to customers more quickly.

The company said some of the best-selling items included Dyson vacuums, the Instant Pot pressure cooker (also a big hit on Amazon), Harry's razors, Graco car seats, the Google Chromecast and furniture from Target's own Project 62 brand.

Target shares were up less than 1 percent in premarket trading. The stock is up nearly 44 percent over the past year, and has been recently trading near the upper end of its 52-week range.

WATCH: Breaking down the start of Prime Day by the numbers