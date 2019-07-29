This chart shows how much more money men earn than women in the U.S.

Asian women earned the most, with a weekly median earning of $965 and Hispanic women earned the least at $621. The BLS reported that Black women's median earnings were $691, or 82.8% percent of those for white women ($835). The wage gap isn't just an issue for women. Men of color also face a systemic racial pay gap , with African American men earning significantly less than their white male peers.

In the U.S., the gender pay gap remains a reality for many women. Overall, they earn just 81.4% the amount their male counterparts make, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019 . And it's worse for women of color.

Men earn more than women at every age as well. In fact, their salaries continue rising for over a decade after women's have peaked: Women hit their peak earning age at 44, while men achieve their highest earnings at 55, a recent PayScale report found.

Plus, women earn less from the get-go. At 22, they bring in a median salary of $40,400, while men take home a median of $53,500, PayScale reports. Women's earnings initially grow faster than men, but they start to plateau much earlier. The median wage for a 38-year-old woman is $64,000 — the same as a 27-year-old man.

The disparity stems from a variety of factors, including a lack of representation and occupational segregation. The number of women running Fortune 500 companies is at a record high, yet they still only account for 6.6% of CEOs.

"We see women of all races and ethnicities and men of color are less represented at higher levels of organizations than white men," PayScale reports.

The Payscale report also points to issues during the job search process, where women "benefit less frequently from employee referrals, which help applicants get a foot in the door."

Here's a look at how much American women earn at every age group, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019.

16 to 19 years: $407 weekly/$21,164 annually

$407 weekly/$21,164 annually 20 to 24 years: $548 weekly/$28,496 annually

$548 weekly/$28,496 annually 25 to 34 years: $779 weekly/$40,508 annually

$779 weekly/$40,508 annually 35 to 44 years: $908 weekly/$47,216 annually

$908 weekly/$47,216 annually 45 to 54 years: $899 weekly/$46,748 annually

$899 weekly/$46,748 annually 55 to 64 years: $869 weekly/$45,188 annually

$869 weekly/$45,188 annually 65 years and older: $881 weekly/$45,812 annually

For comparison, here's the median income men earn at every age, according to BLS data.

16 to 19 years: $507 weekly/$26,364 annually

$507 weekly/$26,364 annually 20 to 24 years: $615 weekly/$31,980 annually

$615 weekly/$31,980 annually 25 to 34 years: $893 weekly/$46,436 annually

$893 weekly/$46,436 annually 35 to 44 years: $1,133 weekly/$58,916 annually

$1,133 weekly/$58,916 annually 45 to 54 years: $1,153 weekly/$59,956 annually

$1,153 weekly/$59,956 annually 55 to 64 years: $1,158 weekly/$60,216 annually

$1,158 weekly/$60,216 annually 65 years and older: $1,039 weekly/$54,028 annually

