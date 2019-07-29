This chart shows how much more money men earn than women in the U.S.

In the U.S., the gender pay gap remains a reality for many women. Overall, they earn just 81.4% the amount their male counterparts make, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019. And it's worse for women of color.
Asian women earned the most, with a weekly median earning of $965 and Hispanic women earned the least at $621. The BLS reported that Black women's median earnings were $691, or 82.8% percent of those for white women ($835). The wage gap isn't just an issue for women. Men of color also face a systemic racial pay gap, with African American men earning significantly less than their white male peers.
Men earn more than women at every age as well. In fact, their salaries continue rising for over a decade after women's have peaked: Women hit their peak earning age at 44, while men achieve their highest earnings at 55, a recent PayScale report found.
Plus, women earn less from the get-go. At 22, they bring in a median salary of $40,400, while men take home a median of $53,500, PayScale reports. Women's earnings initially grow faster than men, but they start to plateau much earlier. The median wage for a 38-year-old woman is $64,000 — the same as a 27-year-old man.
The disparity stems from a variety of factors, including a lack of representation and occupational segregation. The number of women running Fortune 500 companies is at a record high, yet they still only account for 6.6% of CEOs.
"We see women of all races and ethnicities and men of color are less represented at higher levels of organizations than white men," PayScale reports.
The Payscale report also points to issues during the job search process, where women "benefit less frequently from employee referrals, which help applicants get a foot in the door."
Here's a look at how much American women earn at every age group, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019.
For comparison, here's the median income men earn at every age, according to BLS data.
