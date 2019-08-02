It costs $76,614 to go to NYU—but here's how much students actually pay

New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world and New York University is one of the most expensive colleges in the world.

Located in Manhattan, the private college is known for being home to the Stern School of Business, the Tisch School Of the Arts and a high-ranking law school. NYU estimates that the total cost of attendance for undergraduate students during the 2019-2020 school year is $76,614, including $53,310 for tuition and mandatory fees, $18,684 for room and board, $752 for books and supplies, $1,110 for local transportation (a monthly New York metro card is $127), $2,758 for personal expenses like transportation to and from New York and $4,620 for indirect expenses like mandatory federal loan fees.

These costs can be even higher depending on the program a student enrolls in.

The total cost makes NYU more expensive than the average private college, but many NYU students end up paying less than this shocking sticker price.