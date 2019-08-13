87% of workers believe a 3-day weekend is better for stress-relief than a longer vacation

How many times have you returned from a long vacation in need of more time off to recover from said vacation? It's a sentiment you've likely heard — or uttered yourself — at some point this summer.

Taking time off has its proven benefits — from boosting creativity to higher productivity to improved health — that even better lifestyle habits don't bring about. But returning to the office to find hundreds of unread emails, a pile of calendar invites and looming deadlines can make the prospect of setting that week-long out of office message more stressful.

That's a main reason why 87% of Americans feel a three-day weekend trip is more conducive to stress-relief than an extended vacation, according to a survey from Cornerstone.

The talent management software provider polled 1,000 workers and found the overwhelming majority preferred taking a micro-trip in order to relax and return to work stress-free. Curbing catch-up time after a short break is a major reason why — more than half of respondents said they regularly work longer hours after returning from vacation.

And with just over one in four Americans saying they plan to skip summer vacations this year according to a survey from Bankrate earlier this spring, a shorter getaway may be the ticket to taking advantage of paid time-off — because not using your allotted days is the same as leaving money on the table. According to the U.S. Travel Association's Project: Time Off report, Americans forfeited a collective 212 million vacation days in 2017, equivalent to $62.2 billion in lost benefits.

A shorter vacation can be easier to plan, budget for, and recover from. Here's how to make a short vacation worthwhile: