The 10 best places to vacation across America

The No. 1 place to vacation in America is Grand Canyon, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Vacations rankings.

In Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, travelers can hike, raft down the Colorado River and visit the Grand Canyon Skywalk. "It's also an affordable getaway," Erin Shields, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, tells CNBC Make It. "It costs just $35 for one vechicle and all its passengers to enter, plus campgrounds can be booked for as low as $18 a night."

These are the top 10 places to vacation in America, according to U.S. News & World Report.

10. Telluride, Colorado

9. Honolulu-Oahu, Hawaii

8. Washington D.C.

7. San Francisco

6. New York City

5. Glacier National Park, Alaska

4. Maui, Hawaii

3. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho

2. Yosemite National Park, California

1. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona