The 10 best places to vacation across America

The No. 1 place to vacation in America is Grand Canyon, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Vacations rankings.
In Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, travelers can hike, raft down the Colorado River and visit the Grand Canyon Skywalk. "It's also an affordable getaway," Erin Shields, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, tells CNBC Make It. "It costs just $35 for one vechicle and all its passengers to enter, plus campgrounds can be booked for as low as $18 a night."
These are the top 10 places to vacation in America, according to U.S. News & World Report.
10. Telluride, Colorado
9. Honolulu-Oahu, Hawaii
8. Washington D.C.
7. San Francisco
6. New York City
5. Glacier National Park, Alaska
4. Maui, Hawaii
3. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho
2. Yosemite National Park, California
1. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
Many of the top destinations are known for outdoor activities and adventures, a trend for 2019 travel. "Numerous travelers are interested in spending their hard-earned vacation days outdoors," says Shields. "These vacations tend to be more affordable than some of the top city tourist destinations, making them accessible."
No. 10 on the list, Telluride, also ranked No. 1 US News & World Report's Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA for 2019. There are "abundant outdoor activities year-round, from skiing to hiking and biking to scenic drives," says Shields.
For its methodology, U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than 700 destinations, combining travelers' opinions with editor and expert analysis, Shields tells CNBC Make It. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, "from sights, culture and food" to "value, adventure and nightlife," Shields says, with a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.
U.S. News & World Report's full top 30 list can be found here.
