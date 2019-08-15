Here's how the Apple Card's 'Daily Cash' works

Credit card rewards programs can be confusing. And, typically, you have to wait a full billing cycle to receive cash back, points or miles in your account. Apple is looking to change that with the Apple Card's "Daily Cash" program.

Cardholders earn Daily Cash at a rate of 3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties), 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Daily Cash is deposited into your account every day — there's no need to wait until you receive your bill. You just have to wait for a transaction to post to your account (move from pending to approved) before you earn cash back. This may take a few days, but it's substantially faster than other rewards cards.

After using the Apple Card for a week, I discovered I'm already a fan of Daily Cash since I can redeem rewards much faster than any of my other eight credit cards. The Apple Card has no minimum redemption amount, unlike many cards that require you to reach $25, so I have the flexibility to apply my $0.20 Daily Cash to cover my Apple Card balance or wait until I accrue more rewards.

Below, I break down how Daily Cash works with screenshots from my Apple Card account.