Ex-Yankee Mariano Rivera relists his Florida mansion for $3.5 million — take a look inside

Baseball hall-of-famer Mariano Rivera has put his Tampa, Florida, home back on the market for $3.5 million, according to listing agent Jennifer Fieo of RE/MAX Alliance Group. Rivera previously listed the home in March of 2017 for $5.99 million.

Rivera had the 9,250-square-foot home custom built on 1.27 acres in the gated community of Avila.

The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The property includes outdoor space, a five-car garage and a guest house.

Take a look inside.