Ex-Yankee Mariano Rivera relists his Florida mansion for $3.5 million — take a look inside

Inside ex-Yankees player Mariano Rivera's estate listed for $3.5 million
Baseball hall-of-famer Mariano Rivera has put his Tampa, Florida, home back on the market for $3.5 million, according to listing agent Jennifer Fieo of RE/MAX Alliance Group. Rivera previously listed the home in March of 2017 for $5.99 million.

Rivera had the 9,250-square-foot home custom built on 1.27 acres in the gated community of Avila.

The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The property includes outdoor space, a five-car garage and a guest house. 

Take a look inside.

My Florida Regional MLS

The home has a large foyer, a library and many living spaces.

My Florida Regional MLS
My Florida Regional MLS

The chef's kitchen includes custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

My Florida Regional MLS

The master bedroom has a sitting area, his and hers closets with custom built-ins and a master bathroom.

My Florida Regional MLS

The outdoor space includes a heated pool with a slide.

My Florida Regional MLS

Rivera made his Major League debut in 1995 with the New York Yankees and spent 19 seasons as a pitcher for the team. He set many records during his career, including most regular season career saves. He retired in 2013 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

