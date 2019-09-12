Inside 'goddess circles': The wellness ritual Jennifer Aniston says she's been doing for 30 years

Jennifer Aniston has been a huge name in Hollywood ever since she landed the role as Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom "Friends" in 1994 — exactly 25 years ago this month.

After successfully transitioning to the big screen, Aniston also ranked as one of America's richest female entertainers, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, with a net worth of around $200 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

But before the fame and fortune, Aniston was setting her intention for such things. Aniston tells The New York Times that for three decades she has been gathering with the same group of female friends to set her goals during a "goddess circle" ritual.

Aniston said she tends to participate in a goddess circle before each major event in one of the women's lives to set their intentions and reflect. Her group performed the ritual before her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and for other group members before they had babies.