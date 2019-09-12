Inside 'goddess circles': The wellness ritual Jennifer Aniston says she's been doing for 30 years

Jennifer Aniston has been a huge name in Hollywood ever since she landed the role as Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom "Friends" in 1994 — exactly 25 years ago this month.
After successfully transitioning to the big screen, Aniston also ranked as one of America's richest female entertainers, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, with a net worth of around $200 million in 2017, according to Forbes.
But before the fame and fortune, Aniston was setting her intention for such things. Aniston tells The New York Times that for three decades she has been gathering with the same group of female friends to set her goals during a "goddess circle" ritual.
Aniston said she tends to participate in a goddess circle before each major event in one of the women's lives to set their intentions and reflect. Her group performed the ritual before her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and for other group members before they had babies.
The Times describes the "goddess circle" as a group of women seated cross-legged on cushions on a living room floor while passing around "a beechwood talking stick decorated with feathers and charms."
Female spiritual coach Syma Kharal gives CNBC Make It a similar description, saying the ritual is a gathering of women who connect and share "in a safe, sacred place."
"The intention of a circle is to have a nurturing, non-judgemental place where women can be vulnerable and support each other while also enjoying fun and spiritual rituals together," Kharal tells CNBC Make It.
Kharal says goddess circles are typically hosted by a facilitator, who sets the guidelines (like participants can only speak when holding the "talking stick"), theme (like setting intentions for new beginnings or awakening intuition) and activities (from guided meditations and mantra chanting to manifesting rituals).
"Usually, there is an opening ceremony, which can include meditation, prayer, or affirmations to set the tone for the circle, and a closing ceremony to seal and release the circle," Kharal says.
The circles usually last about two to four hours, and facilitators can charge $50 per person and up for a customized circle, says Kharal.
Aniston told the Times her group's last circle was to celebrate her 50th birthday in February. The circle's intention was to celebrate how far they've come as a group and toast the star's next chapter.
"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," Aniston told the Times. "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."
