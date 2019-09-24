Most Americans think $1 million will be enough for 'a comfortable retirement'—here's how to figure out how much you need

About six in 10 Americans (58%) think that $1 million will be enough for "a comfortable retirement." That's according to TD Ameritrade's 2019 Retirement Pulse Survey, which surveyed 1,015 U.S. adults ages 23 and older with at least $10,000 in investable assets. Although $1 million is the oft-cited amount needed to retire comfortably, it might not be enough. "On average, a $1 million retirement nest egg will last 19 years," according to a 2019 report from personal finance site GOBankingRates. And depending on where you live, retirees could blow through $1 million in as little as a decade. Of course, everyone's individual situation is different. It's certainly possible to retire with $1 million in savings — and many Americans live on much less. While the amount you need is highly personal and depends on your lifestyle and spending habits, there are a few basic guidelines to follow if you want to retire comfortably.

Set aside 10-15% of your income as soon as possible

Work your way up to saving 10 times your salary

Another rule of thumb, from retirement-plan provider Fidelity Investments, is that you should have 10 times your final salary in savings by 67 to last you through retirement. "Our savings factors are based on the assumption that a person saves 15% of their income annually beginning at age 25, invests more than 50% on average of their savings in stocks over their lifetime, retires at age 67, and plans to maintain their preretirement lifestyle in retirement," Fidelity says. Getting to 10 times your final salary "may seem ambitious," the report adds, "but you have many years to get there." Here's a timeline you could follow to see if you're on track to get there: By 30: Have the equivalent of your starting salary saved

How do I get on track?