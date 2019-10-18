Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Silicon Valley estate is on sale for $41 million — take a look inside

The Atherton, California estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is on the market for $41.48 million. Allen passed away in October of 2018 at the age of 65.

In 2013, Allen purchased the home for $27 million. Allen's sister, Jody Allen, now owns the home under a trust, according to property records.

Located in Silicon Valley, Atherton is a hot-spot for venture capitalists and tech executives. And according to Bloomberg's 2019 richest places index, Atherton is the richest place in America. Billionaires like former Google executive Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg have lived there, according to Bloomberg.

Allen's 21,030-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Take a look inside.