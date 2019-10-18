Skip Navigation
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Silicon Valley estate is on sale for $41 million — take a look inside

The Atherton, California estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is on the market for $41.48 million. Allen passed away in October of 2018 at the age of 65.

In 2013, Allen purchased the home for $27 million. Allen's sister, Jody Allen, now owns the home under a trust, according to property records.

Located in Silicon Valley, Atherton is a hot-spot for venture capitalists and tech executives. And according to Bloomberg's 2019 richest places index, Atherton is the richest place in America. Billionaires like former Google executive Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg have lived there, according to Bloomberg.

Allen's 21,030-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Take a look inside.

The three-story home has two living areas, a formal dining room and a library. There are seven fireplaces throughout, along with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen has two islands, both with marble countertops, and wooden built-in cabinetry. It opens to a living room with a fireplace.

Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet and dressing area, a master bathroom and private sitting room.

In the backyard, there is a pool with a cabana and an outdoor living space with a patio and fireplace.

Allen was worth an estimated $26 billion at the time of his death, according to Bloomberg. Some of his properties have been recently listed for sale, including a Beverly Hills property, nicknamed "The Enchanted Hill," listed for $110 million, and a mega-yacht, nicknamed "The Octopus," listed for about $326 million.

