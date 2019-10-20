Reebok founder Paul Fireman cuts estate list price to $38 million — see inside

Paul Fireman, founder of Reebok, has cut the list price of his Boston-area estate (again) to $38 million.

The home was first listed in 2016 for $90 million, according to Realtor.com. And in 2018, the price was cut for the first time to $69 million.

Located in Brookline, Massachusetts, Fireman's home neighbors the estate of NFL star and supermodel Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who also listed their property.

The eight bedroom, seven full-bathroom home is 26,623 square feet. Take a look inside.