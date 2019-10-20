Reebok founder Paul Fireman cuts estate list price to $38 million — see inside

Paul Fireman, founder of Reebok, has cut the list price of his Boston-area estate (again) to $38 million.
The home was first listed in 2016 for $90 million, according to Realtor.com. And in 2018, the price was cut for the first time to $69 million.
Located in Brookline, Massachusetts, Fireman's home neighbors the estate of NFL star and supermodel Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who also listed their property.
The eight bedroom, seven full-bathroom home is 26,623 square feet. Take a look inside.
Built in 1999, the colonial style home "captures the best of traditional architecture," according to the listing. "[The space] mixes the best of classic architecture with comfortable modern spaces."
Upon entering the home, there is a grand staircase, which opens to formal living and dining spaces with marble fireplaces.
"We built Woodland Manor as the house of our dreams," Fireman said to the Los Angeles Times. He said he decided to live in Brookline for its proximity to Boston, which is about five miles away.
The master suite is upstairs. It has a master bathroom and dual closets.
The backyard is well-manicured, with maintained and scenic landscaping.
George and Manuel Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Fireman is worth an estimated $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. In 2005, Fireman sold Reebok to Adidas for $3.8 billion. He now works as an investor and real estate developer.
