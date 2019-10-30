Jennifer Aniston waitressed for two and a half years before landing her first acting gig–here's what it taught her

Years before Jennifer Aniston became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses and a Guinness World Record holder for fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram ("breaking" the platform in the process), she waitressed at Manhattan diner Jackson Hole Burgers, which used to be located on the Upper West Side.

"I was a terrible waitress," Aniston told Stephen Colbert during Tuesday evening's episode of "The Late Show." "I was a hostess, then they finally allowed me to be a waitress."

When Colbert said, "Because hostesses make no money," Aniston replied, "No, you just get a lot of business cards."

Though Aniston said as a waitress she had slippery fingers and would drop trays, it taught her to appreciate good service today. "I sure do, and I always tip very, very well," she told Colbert.

Aniston lived in New York City from age six to age 20 during the beginning stages of her acting career. This wasn't the first time she has reflected openly on her waitressing days. In a 2011 interview with Marie Claire, the actress said, "I wasn't a good waitress, but I was told that I was very nice and charming, so people liked me anyway."