The job with the highest pay right out of school earns $123,670—here are the other 9

In many industries, landing a six-figure job generally comes after years of working toward raises and promotions.

But in some fields, like health care and education, years of experience isn't a prerequisite, according to a recent analysis from The Interview Guys. The career advice website looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to determine what jobs pay well and have a high share of roles that don't require prior work experience.

Securing the top spot are pharmacists, who earn a median annual salary of $123,670. While pharmacists often rank high on top-paying jobs lists, the high salary comes only after years of education, which includes training in a learning environment.

To become a pharmacist, for example, students must earn a four-year doctoral or professional degree and complete a series of clinical rotations within their program before being able to practice. Once students earn their doctor of pharmacy degree, however, the BLS indicates more than 60% of available jobs require no prior work experience outside of education and pre-professional training.

Among other health care jobs on the list, physical therapists also require a doctoral or professional degree to begin practicing in the high-paying field. Meanwhile, nurse practitioners, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists generally require a master's degree.

Health care practitioners and dental hygienists tend to require the least amount of education, calling for a post-secondary non-degree award — or certification — and an associate's degree to practice, respectively.

Post-secondary teachers and college professors who teach math or English are also paid well and have a high share of roles that don't require prior experience. Both, however, tend to call for doctorate or professional degrees to become an instructor at that level.

The education and health services sector has also been identified as the industry where employers are having the hardest time hiring, according to a recent Indeed report, which also used data from the BLS. The jobs website found that education and health care employers were able to fill just 53 roles for every 100 openings each month, averaged over April, May and June of this year.

That could have to do with the demanding levels of education, hours and working conditions people in these industries often face. Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, tells CNBC Make It that employers may have an easier time filling open roles if wages are raised.

The potential for higher wages could also incentivize students to pursue the higher levels of education required within health care, which make up some of the fastest-growing jobs projected for the next decade.

Here are the top-paying jobs that don't require a whole lot of professional experience:

10. Dental hygienist

Median salary: $75,500

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 80.1%

Typical minimum education: Associate's degree

9. Registered nurse

Median salary: $75,510

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 51.8%

Typical minimum education: Bachelor's degree

8. Post-secondary English teacher

Median salary: $78,150

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 53.0%

Typical minimum education: Doctoral or professional degree

7. Speech-language pathologist

Median salary: $80,700

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 72.2%

Typical minimum education: Master's degree

6. Health-care practitioner

Median salary: $82,000

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 54.1%

Typical minimum education: Post-secondary non-degree award

5. Occupational therapist

Median salary: $85,350

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 59.5%

Typical minimum education: Master's degree

4. Post-secondary math teacher

Median salary: $87,140

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 54.2%

Typical minimum education: Doctoral or professional degree

3. Physical therapist

Median salary: $88,880

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 70.2%

Typical minimum education: Doctoral or professional degree

2. Nurse practitioners

Median salary: $110,030

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 60.2%

Typical minimum education: Master's degree

1. Pharmacists

Median salary: $123,670

Percentage of entry-level jobs: 63.6%

Typical minimum education: Doctoral or professional degree

