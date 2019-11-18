If you invested in Disney 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have now

Nearly a century of Disney

Since Disney was founded in 1923 by then 22-year-old Walt Disney, the media company has churned out some of the most-watched animated films of all time. One of the earliest characters created by Disney is Mickey Mouse, who emerged in 1928 as part of the "silent era" of film, followed by Snow White, whom Disney introduced as the lead character in his first full-length feature film, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," in 1937. The classics don't stop there. In 1940, Disney released "Pinocchio," followed by "Mary Poppins" in 1964, "Robin Hood" in 1973, "The Little Mermaid" in 1989 and "The Lion King" in 1994.

A shot of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. RandomEye Photography | Twenty20

In the last nearly 100 years, Disney has grown into a business empire, reaching far beyond just movies. Today, the company has theme parks worldwide, including the two originals: Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It has its own resort hotels, cable TV's "Disney Channel," hundreds of Walt Disney stores in shopping malls around the world and more. Disney's many acquisitions throughout the years have also contributed to its long-term success. Disney CEO Bob Iger has made four key acquisitions in the last 14 years, according to CNBC: Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012 and, most recently, 20th Century Fox in March 2019. Those purchases have paid off. Lucasfilm, which Disney bought for a whopping $4.05 billion, is "one of the smartest acquisitions in history," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, told CNBC in 2018. Disney has pocketed around $11 billion at the global box office from Pixar films, and it has earned over $18.2 billion from Marvel. While Disney has certainly had a great run, its long history hasn't been without scandals and controversies. Through the years, the company has been met with criticism over the context of several of its story lines. Movies such as "Peter Pan," "Dumbo" and "Jungle Book" have been called out as racist.

What to expect with Disney+

Disney+ is available for just $6.99 a month and can be streamed on most devices, including PCs, smartphones (Android and Apple), select smart TVs, tablets, video consoles and more. Users can try it free for a week. They also have the option to bundle Disney+ with the company's other streaming services, ESPN+ and Hulu, for $12.99 per month. And, if you are the holder of a Verizon Wireless unlimited data plan, you can also get a complementary year of Disney+. When Verizon announced last month that its new and existing wireless unlimited data plan holders would get a free year of Disney+, Disney's shares jumped more than 1.5%.

Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The service features original Disney+ shows and movies, including a remake of the animated classic "Lady and the Tramp" and a "Star Wars" spin-off series, "The Mandalorian." Disney has said it plans to release episodes of its original series on a weekly basis. Users can also browse through a vast catalog of existing content and watch classics from Pixar, Marvel, Disney and more. Some customers reportedly had problems signing up for Disney+ on the first day, and many said they received error messages when trying to browse the app. Disney responded in a tweet, saying that the issue was caused by higher-than-expected consumer demand for Disney+ and that the Disney team was working "quickly" to fix the problem.

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019

While thousands of customers reported experiencing issues, many were able to sign up without any glitches, and before long, Disney+ and its "The Mandalorian" series had received so much buzz that it became a trending topic on Twitter. In the first 24 hours after the new streaming service launched, the Disney+ mobile app for iOS and Android was downloaded 3.2 million times, with 89% of those downloads happening in the U.S. Shares of Disney increased 1.3% after the official launch of Disney+ on Tuesday. However, it's still up in the air whether Disney+ will be able to have a real impact in the market, especially when it comes to taking users from competing streaming services, such as Netflix. Wall Street analysts predict Netflix will be able to withstand a bit of competition from Disney.

More Disney news to know

The company has been in the news recently for more than just its new streaming app. In the summer, Disney opened Dahlia, a new rooftop restaurant at its Coronado Springs resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The restaurant is themed after "Destino," a film that Salvador Dali helped to storyboard, and its menu is inspired by the cuisine of Spain, Dali's home. For guests who are fans of "Star Wars," the dining spot has a great view, overlooking the newly opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. On Dec. 7 and 8, 2019, fans can bid on highly sought-after Disney memorabilia dating back to the 1950s. Included in the lineup is an original, hand-drawn map by Walt Disney, detailing his vision for Disneyland Park when he first pitched the idea.