Mark Cuban: 'I don't need to unplug' from my cell phone or answering emails

"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran says she and the other Sharks are "fascinated" by Mark Cuban's ability to answer his texts and emails "the minute he gets" them.

"I'll be three days behind in texts and thinking I'm pretty good because I'm keeping up," Corcoran told guest Cuban on her Nov. 19 podcast "888-Barbara."

"How do you do it? How do you unplug, Mark? You're constantly on. How do you pull out the plug, or is that not necessary? Is that a fallacy?"

"I don't need to unplug for the most part," Cuban told Corcoran. "I'm the only one who sees [the emails and texts]. Going back in my business and career, it's always been easier for me just to do it than to explain to someone what I want. It's just easier for me and faster."

He added that he doesn't need an assistant to answer messages for him or have a barrier between him and the rest of the world, saying dealing with the "kooks of the world" is the "fun part."

"I've always done email. I have emails going back 25 years. And it's just like delete, delete, delete," Cuban said.

"I can just read the first paragraph and know, as opposed to someone not knowing, sitting down, reviewing everything, explaining to them, trying to adjust and figuring out what to do next."

Cuban even gave out his phone number to the public via a celebrity texting start-up called Community, encouraging anyone to text him, whether it be to pitch him, discuss "Shark Tank," or chat about his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.

"Not every entrepreneur, not every business-person wants to put themselves out there. But I will," Cuban said on the podcast "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" on Oct. 10. "I'll try to answer 20-30 a day. You can text me. I think being accessible, being available, that's important."

Cuban told Corcoran he is able to balance family time and working out with his business, without unplugging from his phone. He said at his kids' ages, it's harder for him to interject himself in their lives anyway.

"I just try to connect with my family and be available for them," he said. "I kidnap them to go to lunch. My son is 10, so it's still fun. But with my 13[-year-old] or 16-year-old [daughters], it's like everything is a one-word answer. They're good kids, so it's fun to spend as much time as I can."﻿

