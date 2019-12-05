Jennifer Aniston was told she'd never 'make a dime' as an actress

Before Jennifer Aniston landed her breakout role as Rachel Green on NBC's "Friends" at the age of 25, she had to deal with a lot of naysayers, including her own family.

The actress, now 50, told People that she first started to believe in herself in her early 20s. But her family did not. Some told her that she "would never make a dime" as an actress.

Aniston didn't let it deter her. "Just watch me. Don't threaten me that way. God knows now I'm going to make a couple of dimes" she recalled saying.

Soon "Friends" came along and the rest is history.

Now Aniston is one of America's richest women entertainers, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, with a net worth of around $200 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

"The words, 'I dare you' or 'No' always make me kind of go, 'Oh, okay. Well, let's just see," Aniston told People.

Aniston, who has publicly discussed her fallout with certain family members, including her late mother Nancy Aniston, said she credits her tight-knit group of friends for helping her stay grounded.

"My friendships keep me true and they keep me real... And vice versa," Aniston said.

In September, Aniston credited setting goals during "goddess circles" as key to her success. Aniston described the ritual to The New York Times as group of women seated cross-legged on cushions while passing around a "talking stick decorated with feathers and charms."

Aniston said she participates in goddess circles before major life events, like starting a new job or getting married, to set her intentions and reflect.

"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," Aniston told the Times. "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."

Aniston told People that 2019 has been one of her best years yet: She starred in Netflix movie "Murder Mystery," has a new series, "The Morning Show," with Apple TV and she's breaking records on Instagram.

Despite 25 years of success, Aniston told People this past year taught her how much "she's capable of."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

Inside 'goddess circles': The wellness ritual Jennifer Aniston says she's been doing for 30 years

Inside Jennifer Aniston's daily wellness routine, from celery juice to intermittent fasting

Top execs use this visualization trick to achieve success—here's why it works, according to a neuroscientist﻿