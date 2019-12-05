Rand Paul's new bill would let Americans pay off student loan debt with 401(k), IRA savings. Here's what that means

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., recently introduced a new bill that would allow students and parents to withdraw retirement funds to pay for college or repay their student loans. But experts say that might create more financial problems than it solves. The Higher Education Loan Payment and Enhanced Retirement Act, or HELPER Act, introduced by Paul this week, would allow Americans to take out up to $5,250 from a 401(k) or IRA tax- and penalty-free each year to pay for college or make monthly student loan payments. Individuals can also take out funds for educational expenses for spouses or dependents. That means if two parents each have retirement accounts, they could withdraw over $10,000 cumulatively each year to pay for their child or dependent's education. And while an 18-year-old might not have a 401(k), it is possible they could take funds out of a Roth or traditional IRA if they set one up and worked during high school. Americans owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loan debt, and the price of college continues to increase each year.

Should you draw from retirement to pay for college?

"People are living longer, and the statistics of the elderly poor are growing, particularly with longevity in women," says Bajalia. "[I'm] not sure what the value is to having legislation deal with the student debt issue at a time when we're trying to raise awareness that the parents of college-age kids are not saving enough for their own retirements." One benefit of the plan, though, is that if you are not currently maxing out your retirement account contributions, you could increase your savings to match the debt or tuition payments you're already making, allowing you to save on the costs overall thanks to the tax break, Denise Nostrom, certified financial advisor and owner of Diversified Financial Solutions, tells CNBC Make It. This would be helpful to graduates right out of school, who have time to recoup any potential lost contributions to their retirements. "It's going to give them a little impetus to put money in a 401(k) and then be able to use that money to pay down these loans, which will help them pay the loans down quicker and then focus on retirement," says Nostrom. "You get a little more bang for your buck because it's pretax dollars."

Still, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told the Associated Press the bill is not necessarily a boon for graduates with debt. "I don't think it provides any meaningful relief to distressed student loan borrowers," Zandi said. "They're already behind the financial eight ball."

Improving student loan repayment assistance