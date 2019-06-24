Bernie Sanders will propose forgiving the student debt of 45 million Americans

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Billionaires to Trump and other 2020 candidates: Please tax us

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.

Economyread more

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs, leaving...

The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.

Politicsread more

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...

Personal Financeread more

Gold jumps 1% to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August...

Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...

Marketsread more

Art Cashin joins Wall Street camp leaning toward a half-percent...

The Fedread more

Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty...

Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.

Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs says value investing is still alive

Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.

Marketsread more

Fresh beef helps McDonald's gain market share for the first time...

McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.

Restaurantsread more

2020 long shot Marianne Williamson's 'spiritual' quest faces...

Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

2020 Electionsread more

Handicapping the chances for a second-half rally in stocks

The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.

Trading Nationread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the Democratic debates...

As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.

2020 Electionsread more

UBS: Global economies 'one step away' from recession if trade...

The brokerage says that the globe is "one step away" from recession as the world's two largest economies head to the G-20 summit.

Marketsread more
Personal Finance

Bernie Sanders will propose forgiving the student debt of 45 million Americans

Annie Nova@AnnieReporter
Key Points
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan on Monday to erase the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student debt tab.
  • The legislation will release all 45 million Americans from their student debt and be paid for with a new tax on Wall Street speculation.
  • The plan would also make two- and four-year public colleges and universities tuition- and debt-free.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan on Monday to erase the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The Democratic presidential candidate's legislation will release all 45 million Americans from their student debt and be paid for with a new tax on Wall Street transactions.

The proposal goes further than fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren's plan, which caps student debt forgiveness at $50,000 and offers no relief to borrowers who earn more than $250,000.

Outstanding education debt in the U.S. has eclipsed credit card and auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s, and 28% of student loan borrowers are in delinquency or default.

Sanders' plan would also make two- and four-year public colleges and universities tuition- and debt-free.

"This is truly a revolutionary proposal," Sanders told The Washington Post. "In a generation hard hit by the Wall Street crash of 2008, it forgives all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the 'crime' of getting a college education."

Sanders will introduce the legislation with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the co-chairwomen of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The plan reportedly would be paid for by a new tax on financial transactions, including a 0.5 percent tax on stock transactions and a 0.1 percent tax on bonds.

More from Personal Finance:
Getting to know the 'right' people key to getting the right salary
Here are five places to retire where you can feel rich
Retirees are fleeing these 3 states in droves

WATCH: Canceling student debt: The costs and benefits of a 2020 plan

VIDEO9:4309:43
Canceling student debt: The costs and benefits of a 2020 plan
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video