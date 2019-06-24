Bernie Sanders will propose forgiving the student debt of 45 million Americans

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.Economyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan on Monday to erase the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
The Democratic presidential candidate's legislation will release all 45 million Americans from their student debt and be paid for with a new tax on Wall Street transactions.
The proposal goes further than fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren's plan, which caps student debt forgiveness at $50,000 and offers no relief to borrowers who earn more than $250,000.
#CancelStudentDebt https://t.co/UxKo9vxOxz— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 24, 2019
Outstanding education debt in the U.S. has eclipsed credit card and auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s, and 28% of student loan borrowers are in delinquency or default.
Sanders' plan would also make two- and four-year public colleges and universities tuition- and debt-free.
"This is truly a revolutionary proposal," Sanders told The Washington Post. "In a generation hard hit by the Wall Street crash of 2008, it forgives all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the 'crime' of getting a college education."
Student loans now follow millions of Americans into *retirement*. It's time we cancel all student debt and guarantee debt- and tuition-free college for anyone who wants to attend. https://t.co/JYx9hxWFzD— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 28, 2019
Sanders will introduce the legislation with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the co-chairwomen of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
The plan reportedly would be paid for by a new tax on financial transactions, including a 0.5 percent tax on stock transactions and a 0.1 percent tax on bonds.
