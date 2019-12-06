Over 3 million people took these 5 online courses in 2019—here's what they teach you

As technology continues to transform business, workers are using technology to transform themselves throughout their careers. Today, one of the most common ways for workers to do this is by taking a course online. There are several online education providers offering free and low-cost courses for workers hoping to "upskill," meaning they want to pick up a new skill that can help them advance their careers. One of those providers is LinkedIn Learning, which costs about $299.88 per year but is often offered to students by their universities or to workers through their employers. Approximately 93 million workers took a course on LinkedIn Learning in 2019. LinkedIn recently analyzed their user data to determine their most popular courses of the year. More than 3 million people took these five courses: 5. Python Essential Training

Course description: "This course covers the basics of the language syntax and usage, as well as advanced features such as objects, generators, and exceptions. Learn how types and values are related to objects; how to use control statements, loops, and functions; and how to work with generators and decorators. Bill also introduces the Python module system and shows examples of Python scripting at work in a real-world application." 4. Project Management Foundations

Course description: "Project management is a start-to-finish approach to getting things done and making projects more successful. It's a profession, but it's also a set of techniques that anyone can apply to achieve goals and manage project work more effectively. Project management can be used to guide small, simple projects as well as complex enterprise-wide initiatives." 3. Online Marketing Foundations

Course description: "Learn how to promote your business effectively online and develop a targeted online marketing strategy that engages potential customers throughout the digital landscape. In this course, Brad Batesole explains today's digital marketing techniques in simple terms, demonstrating how to build a successful online marketing campaign for all digital channels: search, video, social, email, and display." 2. Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP)

Course description: "This certification training course teaches critical project management concepts from the exam and offers study guides and sample practice exams to hone your test-taking skills. This course also fulfills the 35-hour education requirement needed to sit for the exam and provides 35 PDUs for current PMPs who need the credit to maintain their certification." 1. Excel Essential Training