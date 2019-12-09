Workers are taking courses online to communicate better off-line—here's why

It may sound counter-intuitive, but today workers are turning to online courses to improve their off-line communication abilities.

According to a recent analysis by LinkedIn Learning, the No. 1 topic that learners took the most courses in this year was communication.

The trend could be seen across all age brackets, from Generation Z workers at the beginning of their careers to baby boomers at the management and executive levels.

One reason communication was the most popular topic, Emily Poague, vice president of LinkedIn Learning told CNBC Make It: There is a large volume of communication classes offered online, driven by a strong interest.

But also, Poague noted, a wide range of workers appear to be deeply invested in learning how to better collaborate with their colleagues.

"Communication is one of those skills that's universal," she explained. "It's something that everyone feels like they need to work on."

Poague added that some workers may feel embarrassed or uncomfortable taking an in-person course on communication.

"It's harder sometimes for people to sort of publicly go to a class about communication," she said. "The medium of online learning lends itself really well to brushing up on that sort of universal skill."