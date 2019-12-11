These are the top companies to work for in the UK in 2020, according to Glassdoor

A mural for YouTube is displayed at the entrance to Google's Kings Cross office in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

Google is the U.K.'s best company to work for in 2020, according to a new analysis.

In a report published Wednesday by global jobs site Glassdoor, the tech giant was named the top employer in Britain for the year ahead.

Glassdoor's analysis was based on reviews of companies with more than 1,000 workers, which were completed online by current and former employees between October 2018 and October 2019.

Technology firms led the way when it came to keeping workers happy, with companies in the sector securing four out of the top five spots in the 2020 ranking.

Top-scorer Google received an overall score of 4.5 out of 5, with employees saying they were happy with their "intelligent and experienced colleagues," the company's "cutting-edge technology" and having "interesting problems to solve."

The conglomerate is renowned for attracting and retaining top talent with high salaries, quirky offices and unorthodox perks, frequently topping lists of most attractive employers. However, Google has also faced controversy in recent years, with 20,000 employees walking out in protest late last year over the company's handling of sexual harassment in the workplace.

In second place, software developer Equal Experts was praised by workers for being a values-driven organization that had "progressive ways of working."

Equal Experts was followed by another software firm, Salesforce, named Britain's third-best employer for its "fantastic" company culture.

Insurer Hiscox and IT firm Softcat were ranked fourth and fifth respectively.