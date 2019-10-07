Skip Navigation
This tech giant ranks No. 1 as the company with the best compensation—here's who else tops the list

Getty Images

Some of the most influential companies of our time have changed the way people search for information, stay connected and communicate across the world. And to recruit talent to work on their ambitions to change the world, they also provide top-notch pay and benefits to employees, according to a new ranking of the best companies for compensation, from Comparably.

The career site analyzed anonymous employee feedback from its database to determine which companies stood out in employee compensation. Winners were determined based on factors like whether employees felt they were being paid fairly, how often they got raises, their satisfaction level with benefits and whether they received stock or equity from their employer.

Based on 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies, Google gets top marks for its compensation package, according to its own employees. The median estimated salary, including base and bonus, is over $134,000 a year. The highest-paid job at the company, among the data submitted to Comparably, is as director of finance, which clocks in at $600,000 a year.

Outside of generous pay, employees gave the company high marks for other perks and benefits beyond dollar figures. "Quality of life overall is high," one reviewer wrote. "Income is good, but other things, like three meals a day at high-quality restaurants, extremely nice work environment, things like talks at Google, etc., are the real differentiators."

Tech behemoths Facebook and Microsoft came in at second and third on the list, respectively.

Facebook often appears at the top of "best employers" lists, and workers say the company's willingness to invest in employee growth sets it apart from other business competitors.

And though a job at Microsoft may be a coveted position today, it's a far cry from the early days of the tech company. At one point, Bill Gates would eat powdered Tang instead of stopping for meals, as he shared in Netflix's three-episode documentary series, "Inside Bill's Brain."

"We were hardcore about hey, if you are working on a piece of code, then just get it done, don't worry about sleep," Gates said. The company's frenetic workplace environment, thankfully, seems to be a thing of the past. One employee reviewer commented that company leaders push workers "exactly the right amount in the right direction," where they are still able to maintain good work-life balance.

While the top 10 companies that offer the best employee compensation lean tech-heavy, some of the most satisfied workers by department fall outside of computer science engineers. Workers in the human resources department at Google were most satisfied with their compensation, ranking it a 90 out of 100. HR workers were the most represented cohort of satisfied workers on the list, including at Qualtrics, Verizon and Capital One.

Here are the top 10 major U.S. companies where employees are satisfied with their pay, benefits and perks.

10. Zoom Video Communications

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Median compensation: n/a

Department most satisfied with compensation: communications, IT

9. Capital One

Headquarters: McLean, Virginia

Median compensation: $149,882

Department most satisfied with compensation: human resources, marketing

8. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, New York

Median compensation: $107,396

Department most satisfied with compensation: human resources

7. T-Mobile

Martin Divisek | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Median compensation: $198,187

Department most satisfied with compensation: IT, legal

6. UiPath

Headquarters: New York, New York

Median compensation: $116,198

Department most satisfied with compensation: operations, business development

5. Qualtrics

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Median compensation: $234,409

Department most satisfied with compensation: human resources

4. Ultimate Software

Headquarters: Weston, Florida

Median compensation: $124,993

Department most satisfied with compensation: operations

3. Microsoft

VIDEO1:5801:58
Watch 28-year-old Bill Gates explain why he didn't see himself as a genius
Power Players

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Median compensation: $162,818

Department most satisfied with compensation: legal

2. Facebook

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Median compensation: $149,718

Department most satisfied with compensation: administration

1. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Median compensation: $134,386

Department most satisfied with compensation: human resources

