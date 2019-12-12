The 10 most bike-friendly cities in the US

If you're considering biking to work, there's a list of benefits to trading in your car keys for a set of pedals, including a reduced carbon footprint, daily exercise and saved money on gas. Where you live in the U.S, however, may greatly impact how efficient it would be.

That's according to real estate brokerage Redfin, which determined the top 10 most "bikeable" U.S. cities for 2020. The ranking is based on data from Bike Score, a tool operated by a Redfin-owned company. It considered factors like access to bike lanes and hilliness for cities with populations over 300,000.

Cities where daily errands can be accomplished on a bike scored 90 points and above, cities where biking is convenient for most trips scored between 70 to 89 points and cities that have some bike infrastructure scored between 50 to 69 points.

Here are the top 10 cities for biking: