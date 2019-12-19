The best tech companies to work for in India right now

Software company SAP has topped the charts as the best technology company to work for in India right now.
The German multinational took first place in Indeed's "Top-rated workplaces 2019" — a list which named established international names alongside homegrown start-ups among India's best tech employers.
Adobe, VMware and Microsoft took second, third and fourth place, respectively, while The Indian Space Research Organization rounded out the top five.
The job portal's list of 15 names was based on companies that had received the highest employee ratings on its site. An algorithm was then used to rank the companies overall using a variety of factors such as average rating, number of reviews and history of job openings.
While the top spots were dominated by global tech names, the list also featured a high proportion of Indian companies. Myntra.com, Paytm and Flipkart were among the homegrown e-commerce names listed, while IT service providers Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services also made an appearance.
15. Mphasis
14. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
13. Genpact
12. Amdocs
11. Apple
10. Flipkart.com
9. IBM
8. Paytm
7. Myntra.com
6. Cisco
5. Indian Space Research Organization
4. Microsoft
3. VMWare
2. Adobe
1. SAP
Indeed's managing partner for India, Sashi Kumar said the list highlighted companies that have gone above and beyond to create a welcoming and inclusive workplace.
"Companies that go beyond strategic workplace programs to create a conducive work environment have been seen to have a positive impact on the employee's perception of the organization," said Kumar.
Such measures have become increasingly important as employees look for more from their employers beyond traditional factors such as remuneration and career progression, Kumar added.
According to Indeed, 97% of job seekers in India deem it essential to have insight into an employer's reputation when considering a new job opportunity. Almost two-thirds of would-be employees said they look to online reviews for that information, the data found.
"63% of job seekers say that online company reviews by current and former employees are the most important factor when trying to decide whether to apply for a role at a company, as per an Indeed survey."
