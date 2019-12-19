The best tech companies to work for in India right now

Software company SAP has topped the charts as the best technology company to work for in India right now. The German multinational took first place in Indeed's "Top-rated workplaces 2019" — a list which named established international names alongside homegrown start-ups among India's best tech employers. Adobe, VMware and Microsoft took second, third and fourth place, respectively, while The Indian Space Research Organization rounded out the top five. The job portal's list of 15 names was based on companies that had received the highest employee ratings on its site. An algorithm was then used to rank the companies overall using a variety of factors such as average rating, number of reviews and history of job openings.

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

While the top spots were dominated by global tech names, the list also featured a high proportion of Indian companies. Myntra.com, Paytm and Flipkart were among the homegrown e-commerce names listed, while IT service providers Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services also made an appearance.

India's 15 top-rated tech workplaces 2019

15. Mphasis 14. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 13. Genpact 12. Amdocs 11. Apple 10. Flipkart.com 9. IBM 8. Paytm 7. Myntra.com 6. Cisco 5. Indian Space Research Organization 4. Microsoft 3. VMWare 2. Adobe 1. SAP

Creating inclusive cultures