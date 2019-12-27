Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and other highly successful people who sleep 7 to 8 hours a night

Accomplished people from Apple CEO Tim Cook to singer Dolly Parton claim that waking up extremely early is the key to making the most out of a workday.

But when it comes to productivity, success and health, getting a solid night's sleep is just as important.

Tobias Lutke, founder and CEO of the e-commerce company Shopify, said in a tweet Thursday that he has to sleep a full night in order to be successful at work.

"I need 8ish hours of sleep a night," Lutke wrote. "Same with everybody else, whether we admit it or not." Indeed, it's recommended that adults get seven or more hours of sleep a night, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Lutke's tweet was in response to a debate on Twitter about whether it's necessary for employees to work nights and weekends.

Jason Fried, CEO and founder of Basecamp, said that requiring employees to work long hours is a sign that a company is "broken." However, Ryan Selkis, CEO and co-founder of bitcoin company Messari, argued: "If you don't work nights and weekends in your 20s, you're not going to have a successful career. Sorry."

However, plenty of people who have had successful careers also swear by sleep.