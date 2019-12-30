These 5 high-paying, growing jobs didn't exist a decade ago—but they'll be booming through the 2020s

Data scientist: $107,697 per year

In 2012, Harvard Business Review named data scientist "the sexiest job of the 21st century." And for the past four years, Glassdoor has recognized it as the No. 1 job in the U.S. based on job satisfaction, pay and opportunities. Stansell says demand for data scientists is still most concentrated within the tech industry, but that it's growing across every sector: health care, finance, business, retail, media and beyond. "All these companies have a need for a data scientist who can make use of the growing amount of data they have and turn it into something valuable," Stansell says. While the term "data science" was first coined as an independent discipline (separate from traditional statistics) in 2001 by William S. Cleveland, jobs in data science have grown most rapidly since 2010. That's because as more companies are investing in technology to collect user data, the need for professionals to interpret said data has skyrocketed. Because it's still a relatively new field, many of today's data scientists have varied backgrounds in computer science, math, statistics and engineering. However, more universities have begun offering specific degrees, courses and even bootcamps in data science within the past decade.

Information security engineer: $100,553 per year

Since 2010, data breaches have compromised over 38 billion accounts, according to the cybersecurity firm Risk Based Security. These breaches, and the need to protect user data, has resulted in information security being one of the fastest-growing fields. Information security engineers work to safeguard an organization's computer network systems, and plan and carry out security measures to protect sensitive information from infiltration and cyber attacks. "As there have been more and more high-profile data breaches in recent years, this has translated to companies seeing the need for having people who can help them protect their data," Stansell says. The field is projected to grow by 32% through 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (The average growth rate for all occupations is 5%.) However, the need for information security engineers has far eclipsed the number of people with the skills to do the job. The U.S. Department of Commerce recently estimated there are 350,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the country. Cybersecurity Ventures, an analytics and research company, estimates 3.5 million jobs in cybersecurity around the world are likely to go unfilled by 2021. This talent shortage means workers in the field are paid handsomely. While Glassdoor data says information security engineers earn a median base salary of just over $100,000 per year, top-level jobs in the field, like chief information security officer, can yield pay above $300,000 in top metro areas, according to cybersecurity recruiting firm SilverBull.

Director of diversity and inclusion: $98,154 per year

The only top-paying emerging job of the decade that doesn't fall into the tech space is one that focuses on workplace culture, particularly within diversity and inclusion. The position of D&I director is so new, Glassdoor doesn't have adequate pay data for the specific role, but uses Human Resources Director salaries with an average pay of $98,154 per year as a guide. According to a 2019 Glassdoor survey, 61% of U.S. employees have witnessed or experienced discrimination in the workplace based on age, race, gender or LGBTQ identity. Meanwhile, the career site saw a 30% increase in the past year of diversity and inclusion job openings, such as D&I director, program manager, diversity recruiter and D&I consultant. "This signals that these are issues employees are facing, and employers are catching up and trying to make an impact in this field," Stansell says, "which is really an encouraging sign that employers are making the investment towards an inclusive workplace." Larger companies with 5,000 or more employees are the ones making the biggest investment in growing their D&I departments, likely because they have the financial resources to do so. Stansell predicts progress in these types of roles will continue into the next decade. According to a 2017 survey from Deloitte, 72% of employees said they would consider leaving their company to join another with better diversity initiatives and programs. "In the next few years, we'll continue to see medium-sized companies invest in diversity and inclusion, especially as it is such an important thing to job seekers," Stansell says.

Sales engineer: $90,000 per year

Sales engineers work for tech companies to sell customized software and products to other businesses looking to expand their IT efforts. "As tech companies are offering really high-value products to potential customers, they need to have the ability to adapt to each individual [client]," Stansell says. "Having a sales engineer, who is a communicator between the sales and engineering aspects, is really important make sure that the needs of the potential customer are met." Because workers must have extensive knowledge of these products and understand the scientific processes behind their operations, sales engineers tend to have technical backgrounds (for example, a degree in computer science or engineering). However, Stansell adds they also need solid interpersonal skills such as communication, negotiation and marketing know-how in order to provide customized solutions to clients during the sales process. Those with a marketing background may also be able to learn more about tech products and software in order to transition into this type of role. While Glassdoor puts the annual median salary of a sales engineer at $90,000 per year, pay can vary based on what they're selling. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says those operating in the telecommunications industry tend to earn the most, about $118,000 a year, followed by sales engineers in computer systems design and wholesale electronic markets, who also command six-figure salaries.

Salesforce developer: $80,357 per year