This company will pay you $4,000 to 'test' Florida theme parks including Disney World

UK travel agency Ocean Florida is looking to hire someone to be a theme park tester throughout Florida.

The company will pay £3,000 (about $3,930) for the tester to spend three "magical weeks" exploring Orlando, Florida's theme parks during April or May, according to the job listing, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and the SeaWorld Parks, among others.

The chosen tester will have the option to bring a friend, with travel costs and accommodations covered by the company for both. In addition, the company says it will pay for fast passes, photo passes and supply a daily budget for activities like "rating the infamous Hogsmeade Butterbeer" served at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.