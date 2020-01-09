Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

This company will pay you $4,000 to 'test' Florida theme parks including Disney World

Visitors watch a performance at the Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney Co. Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The Walt Disney Co. Magic Kingdom park reopened to a smaller-than-usual crowd after closing for two days and suffering minor storm damage from Hurricane Irma.
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UK travel agency Ocean Florida is looking to hire someone to be a theme park tester throughout Florida.

The company will pay £3,000 (about $3,930) for the tester to spend three "magical weeks" exploring Orlando, Florida's theme parks during April or May, according to the job listing, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and the SeaWorld Parks, among others.

The chosen tester will have the option to bring a friend, with travel costs and accommodations covered by the company for both. In addition, the company says it will pay for fast passes, photo passes and supply a daily budget for activities like "rating the infamous Hogsmeade Butterbeer" served at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD -- Wizarding World of Harry Potter Attraction Opening -- Pictured: View of the Butterbeer cart at the opening of the 'Wizarding World of Harry Potter' at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016. NUP_173164 (Photo by: Mike Windle/Universal Studios/NBCU Photo Bank) (Photo by Mike Windle/Universal Studios/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Mike Windle/Universal Studios

While exploring the parks, the tester will be tasked with giving feedback on the overall experience, quality of food or drink, souvenirs and brand merchandise, suitability for families or couples, thrill factor for each ride, parades and photo-ops.

"Each element" of the tester's experience will have to be documented in a daily video diary and they will post photos on social media. To that end, Ocean Florida says it will supply the tester with a Go Pro, and also a Fitbit, to measure steps and heart-rate during each activity.

The job application asks questions including, "Which elements of theme parks most excite you?" and "Tell us which Disney character you would be and why?"

Applications for the job are open through on Jan. 31.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: You can now get paid to eat chicken nuggets

VIDEO1:5401:54
The most ridiculous jobs people pay others to do
Your Money's Worth
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact