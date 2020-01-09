Kim Kardashian's tour of her kitchen and pantry includes a walk-in fridge and frozen yogurt machine — take a look

Kardashian West shared a tour of her kitchen and pantry on her Instagram story on Jan. 8, after viewers were "baffled" by her seemingly sparse fridge. As it turns out, the $60 million home located in Hollywood's Hidden Hills is decked out with two kitchens, and multiple pantries, fridges and freezers.

For example, a recent photo of Kardashian West next to an open fridge prompted followers to wonder: What does she keep inside her fridge and in her kitchen?

Kim Kardashian West became famous giving viewers a look into her life on E! reality show, "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," and even the seemingly mundane details about her daily life still fascinate her followers and fans.

Inside Kardashian West's first walk-in pantry, she stores her snacks and cereal on the counter in containers. "I got rid of all my plastic, so it's all glass jars," she said in her Instagram story.

There's one cabinet in the pantry, where Kardashian West keeps a frozen yogurt machine.

Then, there's a separate refrigerator just for drinks. Kardashian West explained that she no longer uses plastic bottles. The beverages inside include Voss, a glass bottled water, as well as Flow and Boxed Water, which are both made from paper, plus Perrier and Canada Dry.

In another refrigerator, Kardashian West keeps "fresh juices" and three different kinds of milk: organic milk, lactose-free milk and oat milk. "All my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys," she said in the Instagram story. Kardashian West has four children with musician Kanye West: North, who is 6; Saint, 4; Chicago, 1; and Psalm, seven months.

But that's not all.

Walking to another room in the house, Kardashian West welcomed viewers into the kitchen where they actually cook, and "where it all happens," she said. There, they have a walk-in fridge "where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce," she said in the Instagram story. She displayed three shelves full of six baskets of fruits and vegetables.

"We're building, on the property, all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do all our own stuff," Kardashian West said.

More glass containers line the other shelves of the fridge, containing "meals," Kardashian West said. They also keep condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise organized on the shelves.

Kardashian West shared that she's currently eating a plant-based diet. (Viewers can see packages of Beyond Meat sausage inside her freezer.) She started eating plant-based meals to handle her psoriasis, an autoimmune condition she's had for 13 years, she told Poosh in Sept. 2019. Research suggests that diet can play a role in psoriasis symptoms and comorbidities, although there's not one diet that works for everyone.

Plant-based diets such as veganism and vegetarianism have recently become popular among high-profile individuals, from NFL star Tom Brady to Beyonce. Research suggests that eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can improve your heart health, and may even reduce the risk of cancer.

Kardashian West's favorite plant-based meal? "Vegan tacos," she said in the Instagram story.

There's also another pantry off of the kitchen, where viewers can see more jars of dry ingredients, as well as boxes of pasta and other cooking staples.

So, although Kardashian West has described her home as "a minimal monastery" in the past, this peek behind the curtain shows how the millionaire fashion and beauty mogul really lives.

All screenshots taken from @kimkardashian on Instagram.

