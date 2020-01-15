Teen YouTuber's $3 million L.A. mansion has its own '7-Eleven' room and candy bar–take a look

Sixteen-year-old YouTube star JoJo Siwa bought a 6,111-square-foot home in Tarzana, California for $3.425 million in December 2019, and now she's showing off the updates.
Siwa, who is known for Lifetime's "Dance Mom's" and has has 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 8.9 million followers on Instagram, recently posted a house tour on her YouTube channel. The look at the house reveals her personal touches – including her own personal "7-Eleven" room, a wet bar turned candy bar and a merch room filled with her branded products.
"The Beamer is parked right out front," Siwa says in the house tour video. "And the Tesla is just around the corner."
Take a look inside.
Siwa's foyer is lined with glass-encased mannequins dressed in her favorite outfits.
"We have a candy bar here of course," says Siwa, who has a single called "Kid In a Candy Store." "It's my house, we have to have a candy bar."
The candy bar has containers filled with Nerds, Airheads, Skittles, M&Ms and Pixy Stix.
Siwa also showed off her own personal convenience store next to the candy bar.
"Over here we have what is called our '7-Eleven,'" she says in the video. Just like convenience chain know for it's coffee and junk food, "we have our popcorn maker, our pizza rotator, our nacho chips, our nacho cheese and our slushy maker," she says.
And then there's the room full of JoJo Siwa merchandise.
Beyond the fun stuff, Siwa's house has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two living spaces and a formal dining room, according to its original listing.
Here's what it looked when it was listed for sale.
The kitchen has two islands.
Both the living and dining rooms have access to the backyard.
Siwa's master bedroom on the second floor has two custom closets, a fireplace and private patio, along with a master bathroom with double vanities and a floating tub.
In the backyard, there is a pool, outdoor kitchen and half basketball court.
Siwa, a singer and dancer, has released two albums and continues her D.R.E.A.M tour in 2020. She also has a line of hair bows (part of her signature style) and has sold about 40 million to date, according to Variety.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: