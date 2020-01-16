For most luxury goods, this is the most expensive city in the world

Hong Kong was found to be the priciest city in the world for luxury products and services, according to a report by private bank Julius Baer.

It is the most expensive place to hire a lawyer, due to being a financial center, with a simple will consultation setting someone back $1,050 on average.

Hong Kong also has among the highest price tags for property, cars, a business class flight, fine dining, a wedding banquet and beauty services.

However, Hong Kong puts no duties on jewelry, meaning it can be a relatively the cheap city to buy this high-end product, though a Cartier Love bracelet will still cost $42,228. It costs even more in Brazil's capital of Rio de Janeiro, at $54,852, as taxes on jewelry can be double the levies charged in North America and Europe.

Julius Baer surveyed the prices of 18 premium goods and services across 28 cities around the world for its first Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2020, released on Thursday.

Asia came out as the most expensive region overall, home to five of the costliest cities in the world – after Hong Kong, this included Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore and Taipei.

Property is particularly costly in the region, with six of the 10 most expensive cities located in Asia. Eight of the 10 most expensive places to buy a luxury car were in Asia, which the report attributed to high import taxes.

But the cheapest city for luxury goods, Mumbai, is also in Asia. High-end men's suits, wedding banquets and personal trainers are all cheapest in the Indian city. For instance, a wedding banquet for 400 people at a top hotel in Mumbai would cost an average of $21,754.

Having a bottoming residential property market also made the city more affordable for the rich. In fact, wealthy residents are able to buy property at around a tenth of the price of the most expensive city.

It is also found to be relatively good value to stay in high-end hotels, enjoy fine dining, buy whisky and to hire a lawyer in Mumbai.