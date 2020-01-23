These old Apple computers have sold for up to $905,000—and you might have one sitting in your basement

Valuable vintage Apple products

To the average person, an old Apple computer might not look all that exciting. In fact, an unknown woman reportedly dropped off an Apple-1 at a recycling center in 2015 after cleaning out her garage, apparently unaware of what she had, according to NBC Bay Area. "As with historic books and manuscripts, the value of a vintage computer is determined by its rarity, historical importance and condition," explains Hatton, who is now a senior specialist and vice president at Sotheby's. Here are some valuable vintage Apple products that might be gathering dust in your basement: 1. Apple-1 "It's very unlikely that one of these will sell for as much as the one Bonhams auctioned off in 2014," Lonnie Mimms, a vintage computer collector and founder of the Computer Museum of America in Roswell, Georgia, tells CNBC Make It. But due to its rarity, he estimates that most surviving models "can still go for anywhere between $175,000 and $475,000." In 2013, Christie's auctioned off a Wozniak-signed Apple-1 for $387,750. And last year, it sold one that came with a built-in keyboard and the original instruction manuals for just over $470,000.

Apple-1 that sold for just over $470,000 Credit: Christie's, apple 1

Apple II that sold for $4,687 Credit: Nate D. Sanders

Apple Lisa that sold for $31,250 Credit: Bonhams

In 2018, another Lisa 1 sold for $31,250 at a Bonhams auction. It came with the original keyboard, mouse, Apple Profile Hard Drive, Apple Dot Matrix Printer and a collection of software and manuals. Later Lisa models in excellent condition can go for anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000, while a non-working machine — or just its internal components — can still be worth a couple hundred dollars, says Mimms. 4. Macintosh 128K The Macintosh 128K, which debuted in the legendary "1984" commercial that aired during Super Bowl XVII, was Apple's very first Macintosh computer. Priced at $2,500, it featured a nine-inch black-and-white screen, two serial ports and a 3.5-inch floppy disc slot. Although Zufi has seen some sell for more than $2,500, he estimates that "an original 1984 Mac will generally go for anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000."

Original 1984 Macintosh 128K Credit: Jonathan Zufi

But even without the actual machine, the original accessories alone can make you several hundred dollars richer. In 2002, Wired reported that an empty, well-maintained Macintosh 128K box, which featured artwork by Picasso, sold for more than $500 on eBay.

Original box for Macintosh 128K, which featured artwork by Picasso Credit: Jonathan Zufi

Those who still have the boxy travel bag that came with the computer can fetch $100, at the very least, according to Adam Rosen, a collector and founder of The Vintage Mac Museum in Boston, Massachusetts. 5. Other vintage Apple products Apple defines its "vintage" products as anything that has not "been manufactured for more than five and less than seven years ago." So don't be quick to toss out any old and unused Apple devices. Experts say that the older and rarer they are, the more money you're likely to get for them. Even Macintosh models from the 1990s can be worth quite a bit. The Mac Color Classic II, for example, was released in 1993 in Canada, Asia and Europe, but never in the US — making it even harder to find today. Zufi bought one for himself for $2,000.

Macintosh Color Classic II, purchased by Jonathan Zufi for $2,000 Credit: Jonathan Zufi

Depending on its condition and release date, early Apple mobile devices are also surprisingly valuable. "Some have gone for tens of thousands of dollars on eBay," says Zufi. "Sealed in their original boxes, they can be worth $5,000 or more." In 2017, MarketWatch reported that a retired business owner named Bob Kraft "received an offer of $11,000 for an unopened 2007 iPhone that came in a factory gift box from Apple with a red ribbon." Kraft, whose original asking price was $15,000, turned it down. "It was tempting," he told MarketWatch. "But I'm not in a hurry to sell it."

What to do if you have a valuable Apple product