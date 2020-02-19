This is the electric Porsche Bill Gates bought over a Tesla—take a look

Porsche unveiled its first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, in September 2019.

Bill Gates can certainly afford to buy any car he wants. But the Microsoft co-founder's recent admission that he bought the new, fully electric Porsche Taycan inadvertantly set off a Twitter spat with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who then called his past conversations with Gates "underwhelming." In fact Porsche introduced the Taycan, the luxury German automaker's first all-electric sports car, in September as a competitor to Tesla's fleet of electric vehicles.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo. Source: Porsche AG

The electric Porsche comes at a starting price of $150,900 for the Taycan Turbo, which is more than the $100,000 starting price for Tesla's rival electric luxury sedan, the Model S. (Porsche did introduce a cheaper version of the Taycan, called the Taycan 4S, in October that starts at $103,800.)

The Porsche Taycan features a 93-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack powering dual electric motors that allow the Turbo to go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds with 616 horsepower. By comparison, the Tesla Model S can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Source: Porsch AG

The Taycan Turbo has an estimated range of 201 miles, compared to 348 miles for the Tesla Model S.

Source: Porsche AG

Much like the Tesla Model S, the Taycan's interior is leather-free, with seats made from recycled materials that Porsche says "underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car."