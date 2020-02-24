Kris Jenner exercises at 5 a.m. daily and 'never stops working'

Between managing her six children's careers and businesses, plus starring in the E! reality TV show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kris Jenner has her hands full.

The 64-year-old CEO of Jenner Communications recently shared her advice for getting ahead in an Instagram video with Good American, daughter Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. It all comes back to one strategy: Prioritize your health.

"Get a lot of sleep, and really take care of yourself," Jenner said. "I think the more that I work out, and stay strong, and stretch and do all the things that they've been telling me to do for decades, the stronger I feel so the better I work."

Sleep is a hot health topic, especially for people who have demanding jobs. For example, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote in a blog post that people "almost certainly" need seven hours of sleep "even if you've convinced yourself otherwise." Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said that getting eight hours of sleep is "the needed amount to feel energized and excited," in a 2016 interview with Thrive Global.

Jenner said she aims for six or seven hours of sleep every night. "I used to go on four to five [hours], but the older I get the more sleep I need," she added.

But Jenner is also an early riser and starts her day with around 5 a.m. with a workout. "I'm usually on the treadmill or I do Pilates," she told Good American. She uses the treadmill for 45 minutes to an hour and watches the news, she told Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh in September.

"I feel like I've done my cardio, I'm prepared, you know, mentally and emotionally and physically, to go tackle a day," Jenner told Poosh.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, also runs for 30 minutes on the treadmill in the morning, and said it "makes a huge difference" in his day. "It doesn't matter where I am, what time zone, how late I got in, I get up and get to the gym," he said on the LinkedIn podcast, "Hello Monday" in December.

This morning ritual is backed by science: Studies have shown that exercise improves your memory and problem-solving skills, plus allows you to respond to stress better.

Regular aerobic exercise has been shown to decrease tension, elevate and stabilize your mood, improve your sleep and boost self-esteem, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Just 30 minutes of exercise a day for three to five days a week is enough to improve symptoms of depression or anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jenner has a somewhat unconventional working schedule the rest of the day. For example, she said on the Instagram video that she was planning to leave the office at 2:30 p.m. to film "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

However, Jenner said she never stops working. "I think if I go to sleep I'm working in my sleep," she said in the Instagram video.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of both E! and CNBC.