16 U.S. cities where making minimum wage no longer covers the median cost of rent

Since 2011, rent prices in the U.S. have increased by 2% to 4% each year. As a result, city dwellers who earn minimum wage are finding it more difficult than ever to afford their rent. That's according to a 2019 study from MagnifyMoney, which calculated the minimum wage of workers in 34 of the nation's largest cities, which had a population of 300,000 or more as of 2018, to determine the relative affordability of rental housing. In order to rank these cities, MagnifyMoney analyzed data from the Joint Center of Housing Studies for median rent and the Economic Policy Institute. To find the estimated take-home pay after payroll tax, MagnifyMoney assumed 16% withholding in Social Security, Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA), Medicare and federal income tax. Of the 34 cities ranked, 16 of them had median rent costs that exceeded 100% of a minimum-wage worker's monthly take-home pay. According to the study, those cities were:

16. San Francisco, California

Minimum wage: $15.59 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 101%

15. Denver, Colorado

Minimum wage: $11.10 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 103%

14. Baltimore, Maryland

Minimum wage: $10.10 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 103%

13. Indianapolis, Indiana

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 104%

12. Tampa, Florida

Minimum wage: $8.46 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 106%

11. Las Vegas, Nevada

Minimum wage: $8.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 111%

10. San Antonio, Texas

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 111%

9. San Diego, California

Minimum wage: $12 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 113%

8. Charlotte, North Carolina

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 114%

7. Orlando, Florida

Minimum wage: $8.46 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 116%

6. Houston, Texas

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 121%

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 124%

4. Dallas, Texas

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 125%

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay:129%

2. Miami, Florida

Minimum wage: $8.46 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 132%

1. Austin, Texas

Minimum wage: $7.25 Rent as a percentage of take-home pay: 143%