Housing prices have been rising faster than inflation in the U.S., which is pricing more and more people out of the market. Still, owning a home remains a top priority for 72% of millennials, according to Bank of America's 2018 Homebuyer Insights Report.

Personal finance site SmartAsset calculated how many years it would take the typical worker to save up to buy a typical home in the largest cities across the country by identifying the median home value and median salary for workers in each place. From there, the site determined how many years it would take to save up a standard 20% down payment if workers put away 20% of their salary each year.

Note that the site did not take into account closing costs, surprise expenses, taxes, fees or maintenance costs, which experts say can add significantly to the amount required to actually buy a home. Also, SmartAsset used home values; listed prices can be higher.

Here's how long the site says it would take a person making an ordinary salary to save up enough money for a down payment on a home in 10 big U.S. cities, ordered from the fewest years to the most.