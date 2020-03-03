Some schools are closing because of coronavirus —here's what the Department of Education is saying

Schools across the country from Oregon to Rhode Island have begun to cancel classes among growing COVID-19, or coronavirus, fears.

On Monday, at least a dozen schools in the greater Seattle area canceled classes and on Tuesday, at least two New York high schools announced they had as well. Schools such as SAR Academy and SAR High School in New York have maintained that these closures are precautionary measures.

The most recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that at least 60 people in the U.S. have been confirmed to have the virus so far.

While the CDC states that the immediate health risk for the general American public is low, they predict that more cases will be identified in the coming days.

"Widespread transmission of COVID-19 would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time. Schools, childcare centers, workplaces, and other places for mass gatherings may experience more absenteeism," says the CDC's statement.

The Department of Education has emphasized that schools will play a role in handling the spread of coronavirus.

"Health officials are currently taking steps to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 ('Coronavirus') into communities across the United States. Schools can play an important role in this effort," reads a Department of Education webpage on the topic. "Through collaboration and coordination with State and local health departments, State and local educational agencies, other education officials, and elected officials, schools can disseminate critical information about the disease and its potential transmission to students, families, staff, and community. Schools can prepare to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, should State and local health officials identify such a need."

Additionally, the Department of Education advises schools to continue promoting the following everyday disease prevention strategies: