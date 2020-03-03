New York City high school closes after suspected coronavirus case in its community

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio speak during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York, on March 2, 2020 in New York City.

A New York City high school is closing Tuesday after a suspected case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the community.

SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that it was a precautionary measure, following guidelines from the New York City Department of Health. The school is located in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale, according to its website. It's a modern orthodox Jewish High School, according to its Facebook page.

A second Jewish school outside of New York City, Westchester Day School, also announced that it would be closed Tuesday due to the potential case at SAR.

The New York City Department of Health did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Representatives from Westchester Day School were not immediately available for comment. Reuters first reported the school closure.