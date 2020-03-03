New York City high school closes after suspected coronavirus case in its community

A New York City high school is closing Tuesday after a suspected case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the community.
SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that it was a precautionary measure, following guidelines from the New York City Department of Health. The school is located in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale, according to its website. It's a modern orthodox Jewish High School, according to its Facebook page.
A second Jewish school outside of New York City, Westchester Day School, also announced that it would be closed Tuesday due to the potential case at SAR.
The New York City Department of Health did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Representatives from Westchester Day School were not immediately available for comment. Reuters first reported the school closure.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will hold a press conference to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak at 9:00 am ET.
Over the weekend, New York health officials confirmed the state's first coronavirus case, a woman who recently traveled to Iran and is currently isolated in her Manhattan home.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 91 cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
At least 48 of those cases are repatriates from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to an update on the agency's website. At least 17 cases — 12 confirmed and 5 presumptive positive — are travel-related infections. Twenty-six cases — 4 confirmed and 22 presumptive positive— are from human-to-human interaction, according to the CDC.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.