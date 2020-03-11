High-yield cash management accounts are cutting their interest rates—here are your best options

The economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak is having ripple effects across the U.S. economy — including in your savings account.

That's because the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point earlier this month in response to the virus's threat. More cuts are anticipated this year. In response, robo-advisors Betterment and Wealthfront lowered the rates on their cash management accounts in the last week in line with the Fed's rate cut. Betterment is offering 1.37% APY as of March 10, and Wealthfront is offering 1.27% as of March 5.

The highest rates for savings accounts are around 1.7%, according to MyBankTracker.com, which tracks more than 60 savings accounts. That includes:

Ally, Barclays and Discover are offering around 1.6% as of Wednesday.

Again, these yields are variable, meaning they can change at any time. And long-term effects of COVID-19, the name of the virus, are still unclear. If you have a Betterment or Wealthfront account, it likely isn't worth the effort to switch for such a small difference.

That said, if you have a savings account with a rate closer to the national average of 0.09%, it does make sense to open a high-yield account so that you're earning more on your savings.

Don't open an account based solely on the interest rate, though. You'll also want to take account minimums and monthly fees into consideration. While you don't need to chase the absolute best rate on savings accounts, do look for something competitive and secure.