The 10 most recession-resistant cities for 2020

It has been a turbulent few weeks for the markets. Notably, the Dow closed down over 1,400 points last Wednesday, ending its historic bull market run and entering bear market territory for the first time since 2009. Although it is still uncertain if a recession is on the way, one could be. And if a recession does occur, where you live could make a difference in how deeply you are affected. Personal finance company SmartAsset examined 264 U.S. cities to determine which places are the most "recession resistant" by comparing three main factors: employment, housing and social assistance. Employment: This category compared the unemployment rate in 2018, change in the unemployment rate during the Great Recession (from 2007 through 2010) and the labor force participation rate in 2018.

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average index score: 76.34 Unemployment rate in 2018: 2.8%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 19.88%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.8%

Raleigh, North Carolina Sean Pavone | Getty Images

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average index score: 78.08 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.3%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 21.52%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.4%

8. Cary, North Carolina

Average index score: 78.9 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.2%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 16.87%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.3%

7. Lubbock, Texas

Average index score: 79.1 Unemployment rate in 2018: 2.8%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 23.75%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.5%

6. Sunnyvale, California

Average index score: 79.23 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.8%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 20.32%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1%

Downtown Austin, Texas. John Coletti

5. Austin, Texas

Average index score: 79.28 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.8%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 23.6%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1%

4. Denton, Texas

Average index score: 80.02 Unemployment rate in 2018: 5.2%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 22.47%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.2%

3. Plano, Texas

Average index score: 85.71 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.9%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 19.39%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 0.8%

Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground. Davel5957 | Getty Images

2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average index score: 87.83 Unemployment rate in 2018: 2.7%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 18.2%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 0.9%

1. Frisco, Texas

Average index score: 88.8 Unemployment rate in 2018: 3.1%

Percentage of income spent on housing: 18.22%

Percentage of population who rely on social assistance: 1.4% Frisco, Texas, earned the No. 1 spot on the list, thanks in part to its low unemployment rate and relatively affordable housing. On average, Frisco residents spend just 18.22% of their income on housing. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, came in at No. 2 on the list due to its low unemployment rate — it was the sixth lowest in 2018 at 2.7%. It also has the third-lowest housing cost as a percentage of income, at just above 18%. On the other end of the spectrum, Springfield, Massachusetts, landed in last place out of all 264 cities ranked. Notably, Springfield residents put nearly 36% of their income toward housing costs, on average.

