White House health advisor Anthony Fauci: These are the biggest misconceptions about coronavirus

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

White House health advisor Anthony Fauci said the biggest misconceptions about the COVID-19 pandemic are the extremes — on the one hand there are people who think "the world is going to end" and on the other, people "who don't even believe it [is real]." Neither is true, said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an immunologist. "It's somewhere in the middle," he said. Fauci, 79, talked to NBA star Steph Curry, 32, via Instagram Live on Thursday in an effort to help Curry's young fans understand why social distancing is so crucial to "flatten the curve" or slow the rate of new coronavirus infections. Some young people have been slow to take social distancing seriously.

CNBC's Dan Mangan