Why you're having such vivid dreams and nightmares during the pandemic, and how to sleep better

The COVID-19 pandemic has made even sleep feel stressful. From vivid dreams and nightmares to increased levels of insomnia, many people are struggling with sleep right now. This makes sense, because "we are wired to stay awake in the face of danger," Jennifer Martin, clinical psychologist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells CNBC Make It. "In that way, it's normal to have struggles with sleep throughout all kinds of difficult situations." The challenge right now is that the threat of a global pandemic is not so "tangible," Martin says. Often when people go through a stressful situation, their sleep improves when the problem resolves. But it's not clear when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and life will go back to normal. "We're at a time where people are at risk for developing habits that might make it difficult for their sleep to go back to normal," Martin says.

Why your dreams are so vivid

The experiences that you have, the content that you consume and the visuals you interact with during the day absolutely can affect your dreams, Martin says. This is a concept called "dream incorporation," and it happens when a stimulus you encounter in real life makes its way into your dreams. "If you are spending two hours in front of on the news media, or you end up reading about COVID-19 before bed, it's pretty likely that that's going to come up in your dreams at night," Martin says. On the flip side, if you're engaged with something that's more neutral or even pleasant, those themes are more likely to present in your dreams. There's another reason why your dreams are particularly memorable right now. Most of your dreaming takes place during the lightest stage of sleep, which is "rapid eye movement" or REM sleep, Martin says. "To remember your dreams, most of the time you need to wake up during the dream," she says. "The fact that people are remembering dreams or remembering their dreams more vividly is probably because their sleep is more disturbed in general," she says.

How to sleep sounder and have fewer nightmares